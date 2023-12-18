BAFL 51.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
CNERGY 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.91%)
DFML 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
DGKC 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
FABL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.65%)
FCCL 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
GGL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 125.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.64%)
HUBC 120.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
KEL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
OGDC 124.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.11%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-4.93%)
PIBTL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
PIOC 114.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.16%)
PPL 121.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.07 (-3.23%)
PRL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.38%)
SNGP 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.58%)
SSGC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
TELE 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
TRG 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.85%)
UNITY 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.35%)
BR100 6,758 Decreased By -64.1 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,619 Decreased By -129.4 (-0.52%)
KSE100 65,463 Decreased By -667.4 (-1.01%)
KSE30 21,795 Decreased By -248.4 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton arrival inches up 3.5% in first two weeks of Dec: PCGA

BR Web Desk Published 18 Dec, 2023 01:59pm

Cotton arrival in Pakistan witnessed a marginal increase of 3.5% as of December 15 compared to November 30, showed the latest fortnightly data released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginner’s Association (PCGA) on Monday.

As per the report, total cotton arrival in Pakistan rose to 8.024 million bales compared to 7.753 million bales recorded on November 30, 2023, an increase of 0.271 million bales.

On a year-on-year basis, cotton arrival in surged by nearly 74%, when compared to 4.613 million bales registered on December 15, 2022.

Last year, flash floods in Pakistan devastated large swathes of agricultural land in the country, especially in Sindh and Balochistan, impacting cotton crop production, which witnessed a 34% YoY decline.

The improvement in cotton arrivals, an essential raw material for the textile sector, is a welcome development for cash-strapped Pakistan.

The country’s crucial textile sector, responsible for a majority of Pakistan’s exports, is bearing the brunt of a plunge in demand and escalating economic woes.

Last week, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) approached caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar for the availability of electricity at wheeling charges of 1-1.4 cents/kWh and B2B contracts.

Province-wise breakup

As per PCGA data, cotton arrival reported a substantial increase from both Punjab and Sindh.

As of December 15, cotton arrival in Punjab clocked in at 3.957 million bales as compared to 3.737 million bales reported on November 30, 2023, an increase of 5.9%. On a yearly basis, cotton arrivals from Punjab jumped by 43.2%, as compared to 2.762 million bales clocked in during the same period last year.

Similarly, cotton arrival in Sindh was 4.067 million bales compared to 4.017 million bales recorded on November 30, an increase of 0.05 million bales or 1.2%. However, the YoY increase was more pronounced in Sindh, as cotton arrivals jumped by 119.8% as compared to 1.850 million bales registered in SPLY.

APTMA PCGA textile sectors cotton arrivals Pakistan textile exports Pakistan Cotton Ginner’s Association Punjab cotton Sindh cotton

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton arrival inches up 3.5% in first two weeks of Dec: PCGA

Profit-taking at PSX as KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $9mn in November

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

At least 2 dead, several injured in gas cylinder explosion in Karachi

Israeli aggression continues up and down Gaza strip; hospital hit

Pakistan’s REER index dips in November, now stands at 98.2

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

Read more stories