IK gives green light for talks with govt?

ISLAMABAD: In a breakthrough in mending the estranged relations with the powers that be, the jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan has finally allowed his party senior leaders to sit on the table with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led ruling coalition.

The sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that the former prime minister gave green light to his party’s senior leadership to hold talks with both the military and political parties but with a set of conditions which must not clash with the constitution and the law of the land.

When asked to elaborate, a senior PTI leader who declined to be named said that the talks with the establishment and the government will take place but “it is simply out of question that we will accept anything which is beyond the purview of the constitution”.

IK rejects reports of any deal with powers that be

In the same breath, he said that the PTI would not accept any demand to accept the rigged February 8 elections as the mandate of the people were stolen in broad daylight and there will be no compromise on it.

He said that Imran Khan has standing orders to the party senior leadership that any talk must adhere strictly to the constitution and legal frameworks, adding nothing with regard to rigged elections should be accepted.

The sources said that the terms of reference (TOR) will be framed before proceedings with the crucial talks, guiding discussions with stakeholders including the establishment and political parties.

Talking to journalists, the opposition leader in Senate Shibli Faraz, who is also a close aid of Imran Khan, said that current political instability in the country is the reason for giving dialogue a chance. He maintained the importance of defining dialogue parameters.

“The manner in which the talks will take place and in what environment is something which should be decided first…after this, we will proceed with talk”, he added.

He raised questions on the authenticity of the incumbent government formed post-February 8 elections, noting the reliance on Form 47.

It remains to be seen how empowered this government is, Faraz said, adding the need to lay the groundwork and create a conducive environment before initiating dialogue with the government and establishment is a must.

