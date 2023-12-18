BAFL 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
BIPL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.71%)
CNERGY 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.91%)
DFML 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
DGKC 81.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.77%)
FABL 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.53%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.85%)
FFL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.2%)
GGL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
HBL 124.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.52%)
HUBC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
KEL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
OGDC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.95%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
PIOC 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.42%)
PPL 122.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.78%)
PRL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.13%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.38%)
SNGP 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.45%)
SSGC 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.95%)
TELE 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TPLP 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 91.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.43%)
BR100 6,767 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.8%)
BR30 24,672 Decreased By -77 (-0.31%)
KSE100 65,517 Decreased By -613.1 (-0.93%)
KSE30 21,817 Decreased By -226.9 (-1.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $9mn in November

  • This is the first surplus since June 2023
BR Web Desk Published 18 Dec, 2023 11:01am

After four consecutive months of deficits, Pakistan’s current account posted a surplus of $9 million in November 2023. This is also in stark contrast to the deficit of $157 million recorded in the same month of the previous year, revealed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.

This is the first surplus recorded since June 2023, but is massively lower in terms of volume when it stood at $520 million.

Experts said the surplus comes amid a significant increase in the country’s exports and remittances, while the imports posted a marginal decline.

Pakistan’s current account deficit clocks in at $74m in October

It is pertinent to mention that the country posted a current account deficit of $184 million in October 2023.

As per the central bank data, the country’s exports (goods and services) increased to $3.364 billion in November 2023 against $2.999 billion in November 2022, reflecting a jump of over 12%. Meanwhile, the country’s remittances stood at $2.25 billion in November 2023, in comparison to $2.17 billion in the same month last year, displaying a marginal increase of 4%.

On the other hand, total imports lowered by nearly 6% to $5.29 billion in November 2023 against $5.01 billion in the same period last year.

According to the SBP, Pakistan posted a current account deficit of $1.16 billion in July-November of FY24 as compared to a deficit of $3.3 billion during the same month of last fiscal year (FY23), a massive decline of over $2 billion or 64%.

The central bank, in its latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on December 12, noted a substantial improvement in the current account balance, as the deficit narrowed by 65.9% year-on-year to $1.1 billion during Jul-Oct FY24.

The current account is a key figure for cash-strapped Pakistan which relies heavily on imports to run its economy. A widening deficit puts pressure on the exchange rate and drains official foreign exchange reserves that stood at a little over $7 billion, according to the latest data.

Pakistan Economy Remittances SBP current account Pakistan imports SBP data Pakistan Export Pakistan Current Account

Comments

1000 characters
Builder Dec 18, 2023 12:38pm
$9 billion? Oh sorry, I didn't see it clearly. Where are my glasses?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $9mn in November

Profit-taking at PSX as KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

At least 2 dead, several injured in gas cylinder explosion in Karachi

Cotton arrival inches up 3.5% in first two weeks of Dec: PCGA

Israeli aggression continues up and down Gaza strip; hospital hit

Pakistan’s REER index dips in November, now stands at 98.2

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

Read more stories