Dec 18, 2023
Pakistan

Pakistan’s FDI up over 8% in first five months of FY24

  • During November alone, net FDI amounted to $131.4 million, a 12% increase when compared with the same month of the previous year i.e. $117 million
BR Web Desk Published 18 Dec, 2023 03:10pm

Net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan showed a growth of 8.1% during the first five months of the ongoing fiscal year (FY24), clocking in at $656.1 million, revealed State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data on Monday.

During July-November FY24, FDI inflows were $942.8 million against outflow of $286.7 million.

Net FDI during the same period (July-November) of the previous fiscal year amounted to $606.9 million.

During November alone, net FDI amounted to $131.4 million, a 12% increase when compared with the same month of the previous year i.e. $117 million.

On a month-on-month basis, FDI was up 7%, in comparison to $122.46 million clocked in October.

Meanwhile, during five months of FY24, overall Chinese investment in the country declined by over 7%. However, China remained the largest investing country, accounting for 35.5% of the total share with a net FDI of $232.7 million compared with $250.4 million during the same period last year.

Hong Kong emerged as the second-largest investor with a net FDI of $129.2 million, compared with $85.9 million during the same period last year, an increase of 50.4% and accounting for 20% of the total share.

During 5MFY24, the power sector attracted the major share of investment i.e. 51% ($333.5 million) followed by oil & gas exploration ($79.1 million) and the financial business sector ($71.1 million).

The development comes at a time when the country faces a shortage of dollars as it makes efforts to increase foreign exchange reserves through non-debt-creating inflow.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s current account posted a surplus of $9 million in November 2023. This is also in stark contrast to the deficit of $157 million recorded in the same month of the previous year, revealed data released by the SBP on Monday.

Pakistan Economy SBP FDI economic indicators investments Foreign Direct Investment SBP data Net FDI SIFC

