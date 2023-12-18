BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
BIPL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
DFML 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
DGKC 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
FABL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.28%)
FCCL 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
GGL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
HBL 123.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.5%)
HUBC 119.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
OGDC 124.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.28%)
PAEL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-7.29%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.09%)
PIOC 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PPL 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.3%)
PRL 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.7%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 76.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.01%)
SSGC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
TELE 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.16%)
TRG 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.54%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.26%)
BR100 6,702 Decreased By -120.5 (-1.77%)
BR30 24,350 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.61%)
KSE100 65,205 Decreased By -925.4 (-1.4%)
KSE30 21,711 Decreased By -333.1 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets HASCOL (Hascol Petroleum Limited) 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -4.93%

Millat Energy Group eyes 76% stake in Hascol Petroleum

  • OMC authorises potential investor to undertake due diligence
BR Web Desk Published 18 Dec, 2023 04:52pm

Millat Energy Group has expressed its intention to acquire a 76% stake in Hascol Petroleum Limited, the latter shared in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“On the basis of the non-binding letter of intent received from Millat Energy Group, through its investment holding company, Millat Global Holdings, a DIFC company (potential investor), to acquire, through subscription, 76% fully diluted share capital of the company, the management be and is hereby authorized to invite the Potential Investor to undertake due diligence of the company and provide necessary access to company’s VDR,” read the notice.

Hascol on Monday said that the development is “subject to execution of non-disclosure agreement(s), publication of public Notice of Intent to acquire shares of the company in compliance with the provisions of the Securities Act 2015 and the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations 2020, with a binding offer submission timeline of six weeks from commencement of due diligence by the potential investor.”

Earlier this year, Hascol informed the bourse that Taj Gasoline (Private) Limited, an oil marketing company (OMC) engaged in the fuel retail business, plans to acquire at least 41% shares of Hascol.

Founded by Hamza Farooqui in 2016, Millat Group is a leading financial advisory and private equity firm with a focus on real estate, technology, hospitality and ﬁnancial services. At present, the company consists of Millat Global Holdings, Millat Tourism and Millat Energy.

Hascol sustained a massive consolidated loss of Rs13.1 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, higher than the loss of Rs9.43 billion in the same period of the previous year.

PSX DIFC Acquisition Hascol Petroleum Limited PSX stocks Millat Energy Group Millat Global Holdings

Comments

1000 characters

Millat Energy Group eyes 76% stake in Hascol Petroleum

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $9mn in November

Pakistan’s FDI up over 8% in first five months of FY24

Inter-bank: rupee registers fifth consecutive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

Cotton arrival inches up 3.5% in first two weeks of Dec: PCGA

ECP reserves verdict on PTI’s intra-party elections

At least 2 dead, several injured in gas cylinder explosion in Karachi

Israeli aggression continues up and down Gaza strip; hospital hit

Pakistan’s REER index dips in November, now stands at 98.2

Read more stories