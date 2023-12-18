BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
LHC orders release of PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat

  • Says the politician should be released against surety bonds
BR Web Desk Published 18 Dec, 2023 03:54pm

The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered on Monday the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat, Aaj News reported.

During the hearing, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry rejected the Punjab government’s response which said that the petitioner should approach the relevant forum for the PTI leader’s release.

The LHC ordered that Marwat be released against surety bonds.

Marwat’s brother had sought the quashing of the PTI leader’s detention orders.

PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat arrested from LHC

The senior leader was arrested on December 14 outside the LHC.

On December 4, the PTI lawyer was booked for organising a worker’s convention in Swabi.

Before this, in October, a case was lodged against him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for provoking the public against state institutions through social media.

Marwat has represented Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, where the court convicted the former premier for three years.

Last month, PTI appointed Marwat advocate as senior vice president of the party. He has represented Imran in over 35 cases, registered against him since ouster from government last year, including the Toshakhana case.

