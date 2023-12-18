BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
BIPL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
DFML 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
DGKC 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
FABL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.28%)
FCCL 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
GGL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
HBL 123.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.5%)
HUBC 119.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
OGDC 124.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.28%)
PAEL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-7.29%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.09%)
PIOC 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PPL 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.3%)
PRL 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.7%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 76.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.01%)
SSGC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
TELE 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.16%)
TRG 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.54%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.26%)
BR100 6,702 Decreased By -120.5 (-1.77%)
BR30 24,350 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.61%)
KSE100 65,205 Decreased By -925.4 (-1.4%)
KSE30 21,711 Decreased By -333.1 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Iran foreign ministers discuss bilateral, regional issues

  • The two Foreign Ministers reaffirm their commitment to further reinforce Pakistan-Iran brotherly ties
BR Web Desk Published December 18, 2023 Updated December 18, 2023 10:00pm

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday underlined Pakistan’s firm commitment to working closely with Iran in confronting the menace of terrorism, Radio Pakistan reported.

He expressed this resolve during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The Foreign Minister strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Southeastern Iran on Friday last, resulting in the deaths of several Iranian security personnel.

The two Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further reinforce Pakistan-Iran brotherly ties, rooted in history and culture and agreed to enhance the exchange of high-level visits

The Foreign Minister emphasized the urgency of a ceasefire, lifting of the siege, provision of uninterrupted humanitarian assistance including medical supplies to the people of Gaza, and the resumption of diplomatic efforts for lasting peace in the Middle East based on a just solution to the Palestinian question.

Jalil Abbas Jilani expressed Pakistan’s deep concern over the dire situation in Occupied Palestine, especially in Gaza.

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan, Iran foreign ministers discuss bilateral, regional issues

KSE-100 succumbs to profit-taking, falls over 900 points

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $9mn in November

Inter-bank: rupee registers fifth consecutive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

Millat Energy Group eyes 76% stake in Hascol Petroleum

CIA chief to meet Israeli, Qatari officials for hostage deal talks

Egypt's President Sisi re-elected with 89.6% of vote

Cotton arrival inches up 3.5% in first two weeks of Dec: PCGA

Sarfaraz Bugti joins PPP after resigning as interim interior minister

Read more stories