Pakistan, Iran foreign ministers discuss bilateral, regional issues

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday underlined Pakistan’s firm commitment to working closely with Iran in confronting the menace of terrorism, Radio Pakistan reported.

He expressed this resolve during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The Foreign Minister strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Southeastern Iran on Friday last, resulting in the deaths of several Iranian security personnel.

The two Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further reinforce Pakistan-Iran brotherly ties, rooted in history and culture and agreed to enhance the exchange of high-level visits

The Foreign Minister emphasized the urgency of a ceasefire, lifting of the siege, provision of uninterrupted humanitarian assistance including medical supplies to the people of Gaza, and the resumption of diplomatic efforts for lasting peace in the Middle East based on a just solution to the Palestinian question.

Jalil Abbas Jilani expressed Pakistan’s deep concern over the dire situation in Occupied Palestine, especially in Gaza.