MQM, JUI-F and GDA: PML-N mulling forging electoral alliance in Sindh

LAHORE: The parliamentary board of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which met here on Monday with the party supremo Nawaz Sharif in the chair, considered the possibility of a larger electoral alliance with the MQM, JUI-F and GDA.

The PML-N parliamentary board also conducted interviews of the party candidates from Sindh desirous for contesting elections from the PML-N ticket. Among others, Ishaq Dar, Maryam Nawaz, Bashir Memon, Pervaiz Rasheed and Rana Sanaullah Khan attended the meeting.

The parliamentary board conducted interviews of the PML-N candidates in the light of recommendations of the party provincial leadership. The meeting also considered the possibility of seat adjustment with the MQM in Karachi. After the meeting, PML-N Sindh President Bashir Memon told media that Nawaz Sharif had always played a role for the uplift of Sindh and its people. “It was Nawaz Sharif who gave Rs20 billion Green Line Project besides CPEC projects and Motorway,” he said.

Memon said the PML-N would actively take part in February polls in Sindh and get good results. He said Nawaz Sharif would soon visit Sindh. PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal told media the PML-N and coalition parties joined hands in April 2022 to save the country from default.

He asked the people of Sindh to vote PML-N on February 8 for their bright future. To a question, he said different political parties wanted seat adjustment with the PML-N but we would consider the element of victory while going for seat adjustment.

Earlier, addressing the parliamentary board, Nawaz Sharif highlighted his political journey stating that they had to face detention and exile for more years than being in power. “If the journey of development had continued, the country might have progressed far.”

“I had heard a lot about the Thar coal, but nobody had worked on it. We had produced the electricity from the Thar coal. We brought peace to Karachi, but vote was cast for somebody else. We had constructed the Lowari tunnel for the people of Chitral, but they cast their vote for the Jamaat-e-Islami.”

He further said they had bid goodbye to the IMF but everything has reversed in this country. He added that Ishaq Dar had told the IMF that Pakistan did not need it anymore. Nawaz also mentioned that in 1999, he was the premier in the morning but suddenly declared the hijacker in the night.

“Those who were following the Constitution and law were debarred from politics. When action was taken against those who violated the Constitution, we were attacked,” he said.

Nawaz said he never thought that he would be removed for getting salary from his son. “An elected Prime Minister was removed to bring a selected one,” he added.

Enumerating his government’s achievements, the PML-N supreme leader said they built motorways from Peshawar to Sukkur, repaid foreign loans, gave mega projects like CPEC, built dams, put an end to load shedding in the country and constructed Lawari Tunnel.

He vowed that the Karachi-Hyderabad motorway would definitely be built. “The PML-N works for people, it empathizes with the poor. In our tenure, a Roti used to sell for Rs4, today its price is Rs20. Some philanthropists have installed Roti plants to provide free bread to the poor,” he said.

He also stated that a fabricated case of heroin smuggling was made against Rana Sanaullah. He called for fixing the responsibility and holding those accountable who hatched conspiracy for his removal from office in 2017. Those acting against the Constitution must face punishment, he asserted.

“We have never violated the Constitution and law. We have always followed, protected the constitution,” he remarked, adding that those believing in the Constitution and law were eliminated to fulfil the nefarious designs. He reiterated that some people had committed great excesses against the country and damaged it.

