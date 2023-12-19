Japan’s Nikkei ends lower as investors await BOJ cue

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended lower on Monday as cautious investors awaited hints from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda for a possible shift in its ultra-low rates policy. The Nikkei fell 0.64% to close at 32,758.98, while the broader Topix slipped 0.66% to 2,316.86.

The BOJ is holding a two-day policy meeting, which will conclude on Tuesday. Market players are waiting for any comments from Ueda on the timing for the policy shift, even as the consensus is that the BOJ would keep its policy unchanged at this meeting.

“It was hard to make buy orders today,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities. “Investors were cautious about an overreaction of the market when Ueda makes any sensitive comments.”