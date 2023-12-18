BAFL 51.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
CNERGY 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.91%)
DFML 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
DGKC 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
FABL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.65%)
FCCL 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
GGL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 125.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.64%)
HUBC 120.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
KEL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
OGDC 124.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.11%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-4.93%)
PIBTL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
PIOC 114.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.16%)
PPL 121.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.07 (-3.23%)
PRL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.38%)
SNGP 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.58%)
SSGC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
TELE 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
TRG 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.85%)
UNITY 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.35%)
BR100 6,763 Decreased By -58.6 (-0.86%)
BR30 24,642 Decreased By -107 (-0.43%)
KSE100 65,483 Decreased By -647.4 (-0.98%)
KSE30 21,807 Decreased By -237 (-1.08%)
Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 18 Dec, 2023 12:07pm

The Pakistani rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Monday, while the local currency improved marginally in the inter-bank market.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 284.50 for selling and 281.50 for buying purposes for customers.

During the previous week, the currency gained 25 paisa for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 281.50 and 284.50, respectively, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank market, the rupee hovered at the 283 level against US dollar.

Despite low foreign exchange reserves, the market remains confident amid an expected release of funds by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next month, said experts.

In November, Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) on the first review of the country’s nine-month SBA.

Tresmark research in its recent note warned that the rupee is expected to face challenging times ahead on account of ‘zero growth’.

“Traders are factoring in a 5-10% depreciation of Pakistani rupee next year as Pakistan suffers from near zero growth, low productivity, higher repayments with fewer avenues for raising forex.

“In the current scenario, the economy is grappling with a slowdown in imports (fresh LC openings), a decline in both exports and remittances, creating a stifling effect exacerbated by persistent inflation.

“However, a significant challenge emerges: allowing the Rupee to depreciate could trigger another round of inflation, posing a potential back-breaking burden for all stake holders,” it warned.

