BAFL 51.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
BIPL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
CNERGY 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.99%)
DFML 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
DGKC 81.34 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
FABL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.84%)
FCCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.5%)
FFL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.67%)
GGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
HBL 125.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.72%)
HUBC 121.60 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.92%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
KEL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
OGDC 125.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.48%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.74%)
PIOC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
PPL 124.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.33%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.99%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.1%)
SNGP 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.05%)
SSGC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
TELE 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
TPLP 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 91.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.41%)
UNITY 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.04%)
WTL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (9.78%)
BR100 6,830 Increased By 8.3 (0.12%)
BR30 24,827 Increased By 78.8 (0.32%)
KSE100 66,104 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.04%)
KSE30 22,015 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283 level against US dollar
Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2023 10:13am

The Pakistani rupee recorded an increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 283, an increase of Re0.26, in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee witnessed appreciated Re0.61 or 0.21% to settle at 283.26 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

It was the fifth consecutive week that the rupee advanced against the dollar, a momentum aided by the announcement of a staff-level agreement (SLA) between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the first review of the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).

Since the announcement of the SLA on November 15, the local unit has gained Rs4.88 or 1.7% against the greenback.

Globally, in the broader market, currencies started the week on a cautious note after large swings last week mainly driven by a slew of central bank meetings, which included rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE).

The greenback, which has for most of 2022 and 2023, drawn support from a slew of aggressive rate hikes from the Fed and expectations of higher-for-longer rates, tumbled roughly 1.3% against a basket of currencies last week in the wake of the Fed’s policy meeting.

The dollar index was last 0.05% lower at 102.57.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose nearly 1% in early Asian trade on Monday, supported by lower exports from Russia and as attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea raised concerns of oil supply disruption.

Brent crude futures climbed 69 cents, or 0.9%, to $77.24 a barrel by 0037 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.08 a barrel, up 65 cents, or 0.9%.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank currency rates Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Feasibilities/bankable projects: SIFC to hire top-level consultancy services

Case of getting inadmissible tax refunds: ATIR turns down rectification plea filed by Chinese firm

Sindh barrages project faces $72m financial gap

MoST all set to disband PCRET

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

IPP leader pledges 300 units of power free if voted to power

Russia eyes additional oil export cuts of about 50,000bpd in Dec

Zee asks Sony’s Indian arm for extension of merger deadline

Read more stories