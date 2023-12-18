Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee recorded an increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 283, an increase of Re0.26, in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee witnessed appreciated Re0.61 or 0.21% to settle at 283.26 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

It was the fifth consecutive week that the rupee advanced against the dollar, a momentum aided by the announcement of a staff-level agreement (SLA) between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the first review of the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).

Since the announcement of the SLA on November 15, the local unit has gained Rs4.88 or 1.7% against the greenback.

Globally, in the broader market, currencies started the week on a cautious note after large swings last week mainly driven by a slew of central bank meetings, which included rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE).

The greenback, which has for most of 2022 and 2023, drawn support from a slew of aggressive rate hikes from the Fed and expectations of higher-for-longer rates, tumbled roughly 1.3% against a basket of currencies last week in the wake of the Fed’s policy meeting.

The dollar index was last 0.05% lower at 102.57.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose nearly 1% in early Asian trade on Monday, supported by lower exports from Russia and as attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea raised concerns of oil supply disruption.

Brent crude futures climbed 69 cents, or 0.9%, to $77.24 a barrel by 0037 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.08 a barrel, up 65 cents, or 0.9%.

This is an intra-day update