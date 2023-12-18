BAFL 51.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
Pakistan Print 2023-12-18

Peshawar-Malam Jabba jeep and bike rally concludes

Press Release Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

KARACHI: As winter blankets Swat Valley, tourism experiences a surge, highlighted by the recently concluded two-day Jeep and Bike Rally from Peshawar to Malam Jabba.

The event, a collaborative effort of Frontier Four by Four and the Pakistan Army, featured a convoy of 30 jeeps and 15 bikes.

Departing from Peshawar Motorway Interchange, participants traversed a diverse terrain, blending roads and off-road stretches, culminating in an exhilarating finale at the Malam Jabba Ski Resort.

The closing ceremony, held amidst the scenic backdrop of Malam Jabba, showcased a stunning display of jeeps and bikes, followed by the distribution of prizes and trophies to commendable participants.

Expressing gratitude, rally participants commended the organizers for orchestrating an event that not only provided an adrenaline-packed experience but also contributed to the promotion of tourism in the region.

Events like these not only celebrate the spirit of adventure but also underscore the potential of Swat Valley as a prime destination for thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts alike.

The success of the 2nd edition of the Jeep & Bike Rally sets a promising precedent for future endeavours aimed at showcasing the beauty and hospitality of Swat Valley.

