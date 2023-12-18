BAFL 51.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
Anti-encroachment drive to be launched in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

LAHORE: It has been decided to launch a strict crackdown for the elimination of encroachments in Lahore. A 48 hours relaxation has been granted to voluntarily do away with encroachments.

A formal operation will be launched from Tuesday morning. Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ordered to undertake arrests and register cases in case of establishing encroachments.

CM directed the Assistant Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to undertake their preparation so as to launch an operation in the relevant areas. Mohsin Naqvi asserted that no leniency will be shown in the anti- encroachments campaign adding that a stern action will also be taken if needed in this regard.

After the lapse of 48 hours relaxation, a strict crackdown will be launched for the elimination of encroachments in Lahore. CM emphasized that elimination of encroachments is inevitable in order to remove obstacles in the smooth traffic flow. Mohsin Naqvi maintained that encroachments in most of the places and areas cause traffic congestion. The Chief Minister accorded a formal approval to launch anti-encroachments operation in a special meeting. Secretary Transport, CCPO, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners and police officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has assigned a task to the concerned officials to ensure reduction in the inter-city transport fares in proportion to the reduction in the prices of diesel. CM ordered all the Deputy Commissioners across Punjab to comply on the deadline with regard to carrying out reduction in the prices of fares by tonight. Mohsin Naqvi stated that the benefit in the reduction of petroleum prices should be passed on directly to the people of the province.

CM asserted to ensure reduction in the inter-city transport fares so as to provide relief to the common man. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to undertake an indiscriminate action against those transporters who refuse to reduce transport fares by tonight.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of the death of four persons as a result of a firing incident outside a marriage hall in Baghbanpura. CM has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in this regard. Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the family members of the slain.

CM directed to ensure provision of justice to the grief-stricken families along with providing best treatment facilities to the injured. CM has ordered the relevant officials to ensure observance of SOPs in the marriage halls.

