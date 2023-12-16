TDCP Darshan Resort to be established in Kartarpur soon

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister while chairing a meeting, here on Friday, accorded approval to establish the TDCP Darshan Resort in Kartarpur.

The project for a hotel connected to the Kartarpur Corridor also gets approval during the session. The TDCP is slated to construct a 50-room hotel, enhancing the Darshan experience in Kartarpur.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed the commitment to providing Sikh pilgrims with top-notch facilities in Punjab, extending a warm invitation to Sikh brothers beyond religious tourism. Emphasizing the provision of comprehensive amenities, he assured pilgrims in Aymanabad, Farooqabad, Nankana Sahib, and Kartarpur.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023