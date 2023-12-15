BAFL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
Markets

Open market: rupee unchanged US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 15 Dec, 2023 12:17pm

The Pakistani rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday, while the local currency inched upward in the inter-bank market.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 284.50 for selling and 281.50 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Thursday, the currency closed at 284.50 for selling and 281.50 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering at 283 level against the greenback.

Despite a decline in the foreign exchange reserves, the market remains confident amid an expected release of funds by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next month, said experts.

In November, Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) on the first review of the country’s nine-month SBA.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $21 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.04 billion as of December 8, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $12.2 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.16 billion. SBP did not specify a reason for the increase in the reserves.

