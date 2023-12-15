BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Inter-bank: rupee records fourth successive gain against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.09%, settles at 283.26 against greenback
Recorder Report Published December 15, 2023 Updated December 15, 2023 03:57pm

The Pakistani rupee maintained an upward trend against the US dollar for the fourth successive session as it appreciated 0.09% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 283.26 after an increase of Re0.25.

On Thursday, the rupee recorded a slight gain to settle at 283.51 against the US dollar.

Globally, the US dollar languished near four-month lows on Friday, weighed by growing prospects of US interest rate cuts next year, while the euro and pound found support as the central banks there reiterated the need for rates to stay higher for longer.

In an action-packed week for central banks, traders found more clarity on when interest rate cuts were likely after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at Wednesday’s meeting that the tightening of monetary policy is likely over, with a discussion of cuts coming “into view”.

The Fed’s projections implied 75 basis points of cuts next year, from the current level.

That has resulted in the greenback sliding broadly against rivals, with the dollar index at 102.05, not far from the four-month low of 101.76 it touched on Thursday.

The index is down 1.9% and on course for its steepest weekly decline since July.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday, on track to notch their first weekly rise in two months after benefiting from a bullish forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA) on oil demand for next year and a weaker dollar.

Brent futures rose 21 cents to $76.82 a barrel at 0918 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also climbed 21 cents, to $71.79.

interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Inter-bank: rupee records fourth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged US dollar

US stresses safety for Gaza civilians as Israel unrelenting in aggression

Profit-taking erodes gains, KSE-100 up nearly 300 points

COAS discusses counter terrorism cooperation, defence collaboration with top US officials

Govt-KE draft agreements: ECC approves Power Division’s proposal

2 policemen martyred after terrorists attack Police lines in Tank

Global coal use at all-time high in 2023: IEA

Pakistan trail Australia by 355 after Jamal takes six on debut

India will buy Venezuelan oil, says minister

Read more stories