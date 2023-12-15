Inter-bank: rupee records fourth successive gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee maintained an upward trend against the US dollar for the fourth successive session as it appreciated 0.09% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 283.26 after an increase of Re0.25.

On Thursday, the rupee recorded a slight gain to settle at 283.51 against the US dollar.

Globally, the US dollar languished near four-month lows on Friday, weighed by growing prospects of US interest rate cuts next year, while the euro and pound found support as the central banks there reiterated the need for rates to stay higher for longer.

In an action-packed week for central banks, traders found more clarity on when interest rate cuts were likely after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at Wednesday’s meeting that the tightening of monetary policy is likely over, with a discussion of cuts coming “into view”.

The Fed’s projections implied 75 basis points of cuts next year, from the current level.

That has resulted in the greenback sliding broadly against rivals, with the dollar index at 102.05, not far from the four-month low of 101.76 it touched on Thursday.

The index is down 1.9% and on course for its steepest weekly decline since July.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday, on track to notch their first weekly rise in two months after benefiting from a bullish forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA) on oil demand for next year and a weaker dollar.

Brent futures rose 21 cents to $76.82 a barrel at 0918 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also climbed 21 cents, to $71.79.