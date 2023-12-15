UAF holds Final Year Design Project Financing by PEC

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Chairman Engineer Muhammad Najeeb Haroon has said that workforce developing technology at the local level is indispensable to overcome the financial deficit faced the country.

He said this while launching the Final Year Design Project Financing held at University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. Pakistan Engineering Council has funded 593 projects for 2023-24 among students of more than 100 universities across the country.

On this occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Advisor to Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Engineer Mir Masood Rashid, MNSUET Vice Chancellor Engineer Kamran, Chairman Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr Khurram, Dr Noor Muhammad and others also addressed.

Najeeb Haroon said that Final Year Design Project Financing by PEC in which respective Engineering students being awarded with sponsorship to promote industry/market compatible products. Final Year Projects Financing is focused on entrepreneurship of Young Engineers, who will be promoted with facilitation of networking to resources, mentorship and facilitation of loans and grants for startups.

He said that these projects are a step towards becoming entrepreneurs of young engineers. The Pakistan Engineering Council is promoting linkages with the industry and amole employment opportunities will be provided to all engineering students after completion of the internship. Agricultural engineering students will have to play their role in the development and delivery of technology to solve the problems of food security, water and soil fertility.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that Pakistan Engineering Council financing will prove a milestone in imparting technology and business skills to the students. He said that to overcome the economic deficit, knowledge -based economy should be promoted so that a new chapter of development can be ensured by finding local solutions to the problems. The development of country is linked with the agriculture sector, if we promote technology in agriculture, it will not only increase the production but also improve the economic condition of the farmers.

