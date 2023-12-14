BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
Bail plea of IK in Toshakhana case rejected

Fazal Sher Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Wednesday, rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plea seeking bail in Toshakhana case.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir while announcing its reserved verdict dismissed Khan’s application seeking bail.

The judge observed that prima facie, irregularities were committed in receiving of Toshakhana gifts.

Following the court’s orders, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also arrested Khan in Toshakhana case.

NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said that the bureau will file an application before court for obtaining physical remand of Khan.

