BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Markets Print 2023-12-14

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (December 13, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 12-12-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,000        235        17,235        17,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,219        252        18,471        18,471          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton crop

Cotton spot rates

