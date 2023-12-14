BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
Sluggish business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

LAHORE: The trading in the local market on Wednesday remained dull and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton analyst, Naseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 per maund to Rs 17, 500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The Prices of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,800 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund and Phutti prices were in between Rs 6,000 to 8,000 per 40 kg.

Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 16,500 per maund to Rs 17,000 per maund and Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

As per the domestic transactions mentioned by the daily market report, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund and 600 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

