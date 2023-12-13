BAFL 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
BIPL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
DFML 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.67%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.81 (-4.6%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
FFL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.43%)
GGL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.93%)
HBL 122.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.07%)
HUBC 121.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.29%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.97%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.14%)
OGDC 123.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.82%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.51%)
PIBTL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.72%)
PIOC 114.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.48%)
PPL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 32.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.21%)
SSGC 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.52%)
TELE 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.53%)
TPLP 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.84%)
TRG 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-6.31%)
UNITY 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-7.62%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.26%)
BR100 6,704 Decreased By -113.9 (-1.67%)
BR30 23,984 Decreased By -223 (-0.92%)
KSE100 65,203 Decreased By -1224.2 (-1.84%)
KSE30 21,760 Decreased By -394.6 (-1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open-market: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 13 Dec, 2023 12:01pm

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar in the open market on Wednesday, while the local currency maintained an upward momentum in the inter-bank market.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 284.50 for selling and 281.50 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Tuesday, the currency closed at 284.75 for selling and 281.75, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering at 283 level against the greenback.

Despite a decline in foreign exchange reserves, the market remains confident amid an expected release of funds by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next month, said experts.

As per a report, the IMF’s executive board will meet on January 11 to consider the loan programme with Pakistan.

In a related development, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in line with expectations, kept the key policy rate unchanged at 22% on Tuesday.

“The decision does take into account the impact of the recent hike in gas prices on inflation in November, which was relatively higher than the MPC’s earlier expectation,” the MPC said.

The committee assessed that the real interest rate continues to be positive on a 12-month forward-looking basis and inflation is expected to remain on a downward path.

Open market rates Exchange rate buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate Open market rates of foreign currencies buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Open-market: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

SC suspends verdict against military trials of civilians by 5-1 majority

Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood indicted again in cypher case

IMF review: MoF takes step towards ensuring desired outcome

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel, US show increasing divisions

Oil holds soft tone on oversupply worries ahead of Fed meeting

IMF resumes Sri Lanka bailout after China’s debt deal

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

Read more stories