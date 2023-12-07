BAFL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (7.53%)
Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $237mn, now stand at $7.02bn

  • Total liquid foreign reserves held by country stand at $12.1 billion as of December 1
BR Web Desk Published December 7, 2023

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $237 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.02 billion as of December 1, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $12.1 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.08 billion.

The central bank attributed decline in the reserves to debt repayments.

“During the week ended on 01-Dec-2023, SBP’s reserves decreased by US$ 237 million to US$ 7,020.2 million due to debt repayments,” it said.

Last week, Pakistan’s central bank reserves had increased by $77 million.

In July this year, reserves held by the central bank got a boost as Pakistan received the first tranche of around $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the lender approved a new $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA). It also got inflows from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

However, the SBP reserves have been under pressure due to debt repayments, rise in import payments after easing restrictions, and a lack of fresh inflows.

In a major breakthrough, the IMF announced last month that its staff and Pakistani authorities had reached an agreement on the first review of the SBA.

The staff-level agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board.

“The IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the Pakistani authorities on the first review of their stabilisation program supported by the IMF’s US$3 billion (SDR2,250 million) SBA,” the financial agency said in its press release then.

“The agreement is subject to approval of the IMF’s Executive Board. Upon approval around US$700 million (SDR 528 million) will become available bringing total disbursements under the program to almost US$1.9 billion,” it added.

Speaking to the media after the SLA reached with the IMF, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar said external financing would not be an issue as the government expects inflow in December 2023, which would help increase the foreign exchange reserves.

Comments

1000 characters
Asif Dec 07, 2023
Doesn’t matter , stock market will be up again tomorrow and Rupee will be steady.
Recommended (0)
rashid ali Dec 07, 2023
Aoa plz sir update information about this post and plz share fir copy I have more information about this article special patwari Aslam
Recommended (0)

