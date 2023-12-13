BAFL 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.18%)
BIPL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.54%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
DFML 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.23%)
DGKC 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-4%)
FABL 33.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
FFL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.84%)
GGL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.64%)
HBL 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.76%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.24%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.66%)
OGDC 121.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.79%)
PAEL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.57%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.41%)
PIOC 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.56%)
PPL 115.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.48%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.5%)
SNGP 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
SSGC 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.52%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-7.16%)
TPLP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.82%)
TRG 90.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.61 (-6.79%)
UNITY 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-8.01%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Inter-bank: rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

*Currency appreciates 0.06%, settles at 283.61 against greenback
Recorder Report Published December 13, 2023 Updated December 13, 2023 04:15pm

The Pakistani rupee registered back-to-back gains against the US dollar as it appreciated 0.06% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 283.61 after an increase of Re0.17.

On Tuesday, the rupee recorded a slight gain to settle at 283.78 against the US dollar.

In a related development, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has asked all ministries/ divisions and entities to meet commitments made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) within the stipulated time to ensure successful completion of the review as well as the overall programme, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

According to sources, Secretary of Finance has stated that the second review under the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) is scheduled to be held in February 2024; therefore, all commitments including structural benchmarks, quantitative performance criteria, indicative targets and other commitments related to 2nd quarter must be met as agreed with the IMF.

Internationally, the US dollar remained on the backfoot versus major rivals on Wednesday, as traders braced for the conclusion of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and clues on when the US central bank will begin cutting interest rates.

The US currency edged lower to 145.385 yen in early Asian trading, adding to its 0.5% loss from the previous session.

The dollar index - which gauges the dollar against the euro, yen and four other counterparts - was steady at 103.82 following a 0.31% drop overnight.

Fed officials give updated economic and interest rate projections later in the day - following a meeting where analysts and investors expect rates to stay on hold - and investors will focus on how they see the economy holding up.

In particular, investors will be watching to see if Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushes back against the prospect of interest rate cuts in the first half of 2024.

Recent signs have been for a soft landing, but data overnight showed consumer prices unexpectedly rising in November.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended losses on Wednesday, after falling by more than 3% to six-month lows on oversupply and demand concerns.

Brent crude futures for February fell 33 cents, or 0.45%, to $72.91 a barrel by 0621 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January dropped 29 cents, or 0.42%, to $68.32 a barrel.

interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank IMF and Pakistan interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Inter-bank: rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Profit-taking at PSX, KSE-100 down over 1,100 points

SC suspends verdict against military trials of civilians by 5-1 majority

Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood indicted again in cypher case

Open-market: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

UN refugee chief expects further displacement due to Gaza conflict

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel, US show increasing divisions

Oil holds soft tone on oversupply worries ahead of Fed meeting

Gold prices fall for 5th consecutive session in Pakistan

IMF resumes Sri Lanka bailout after China’s debt deal

Read more stories