OGDCL propels production revival from KPD Field

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), as part of its production optimization drive has successfully re-injected six low-pressure wells from Kunnar Pasakhi Deep (KPD) Field through the in-house arrangement of compression and operational modifications.

This has resulted in the enhancement of 16 mmscfd of gas, 150 barrel per day of condensate and 18 MTD LPG from the field. The gas is being injected into the Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) network with effect from December 11, 2023.

KPD Field is located in the Sindh province about 25 km from Hyderabad. The field is currently producing 1600 barrel per day condensate, 107 mmscfd sale gas and 195 MTD LPG with two trains of Amine Sweetening and Glycol Dehydration units, LPG extraction and allied utilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that OGDCL’s relentless efforts to address the decline in gas production and enhance national energy security reflect its commitment to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

