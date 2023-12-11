BAFL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Japan spot LNG contract price for November not disclosed

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2023 10:09am

The average contract price for spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for shipment to Japan last month was not disclosed by state-owned Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) on Monday.

JOGMEC surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities and other importers, excluding cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmarks such as the US natural gas Henry Hub index.

It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two eligible cargoes reported by buyers.

Asia-Europe LNG spread at widest level in almost a year

The following table lists the monthly average prices in mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes. Prices are converted to delivery on an ex-ship basis.

Japan LNG

