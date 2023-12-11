Japan spot LNG contract price for November not disclosed

The average contract price for spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for shipment to Japan last month was not disclosed by state-owned Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) on Monday.

JOGMEC surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities and other importers, excluding cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmarks such as the US natural gas Henry Hub index.

It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two eligible cargoes reported by buyers.

Asia-Europe LNG spread at widest level in almost a year

The following table lists the monthly average prices in mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes. Prices are converted to delivery on an ex-ship basis.