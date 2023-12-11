Bilateral ties discussed with Morocco, governor told

LAHORE: The Ambassador of Pakistan to Morocco, Sami Malik in a meeting with the Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House, here on Sunday said that he is working on a student exchange programme between Pakistan and Morocco.

Malik said that he will play his role in promoting bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Morocco in the field of education, trade and tourism.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The governor while congratulating the newly-appointed Ambassador of Pakistan to Morocco, Sami Malik said that Pakistan and Morocco have cordial relations. He expressed the hope that Pakistan’s ambassador to Morocco, Sami Malik, will take these relations to new heights in various fields, especially education, trade, and tourism.

The governor underscored the need to start a student exchange programme between the two countries, adding that this will promote cooperation between Pakistan and Morocco in the field of education. He further said that the country’s economy is improving and Pakistan has a conducive environment for investors.

He said that a Special Investment Facilitation Council has also been established to facilitate investment in Pakistan by foreign investors.

He further stated that there are vast opportunities for Moroccan investors to invest in various sectors in Pakistan.

The governor also spoke to the Pakistan ambassador to Morocco to resolve the issue of delays in obtaining visas. The Pakistani ambassador to Morocco assured all possible cooperation in this regard.

