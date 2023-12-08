Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

IPO: Dubai Taxi Company shares surge over 19% on first day of trading

Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $237mn, now stand at $7.02bn

Pakistan’s future is ‘very bright’: IMF officials laud improvement in economic situation

Engro Polymer and Chemicals inks gas supply deal with SSGC

Death toll from fire at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil rises to 5

Illegal foreigners impact Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Ways identified to salvage economy, back businesses

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

