BAFL 51.51 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (2.96%)
BIPL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.29%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
DFML 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.42%)
DGKC 78.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.45%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
HBL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.37%)
HUBC 122.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.37%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
MLCF 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
OGDC 124.05 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.24%)
PAEL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.09%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
PIOC 116.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.31%)
PPL 113.80 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.75%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.49 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.67%)
SSGC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.09%)
TELE 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.57%)
TRG 91.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.21%)
UNITY 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.84%)
BR100 6,734 Increased By 85.5 (1.29%)
BR30 23,847 Increased By 279 (1.18%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 784.9 (1.21%)
KSE30 21,903 Increased By 308.9 (1.43%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 7, 2023
BR Web Desk Published December 8, 2023 Updated December 8, 2023 08:53am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • IPO: Dubai Taxi Company shares surge over 19% on first day of trading

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $237mn, now stand at $7.02bn

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s future is ‘very bright’: IMF officials laud improvement in economic situation

Read here for details.

  • Engro Polymer and Chemicals inks gas supply deal with SSGC

Read here for details.

  • Death toll from fire at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil rises to 5

Read here for details.

  • Illegal foreigners impact Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Read here for details.

  • Ways identified to salvage economy, back businesses

Read here for details.

  • Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

Read here for details.

