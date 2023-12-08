BAFL 51.20 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.34%)
Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

Tahir Amin Published December 8, 2023 Updated December 8, 2023 09:01am

ISLAMABAD: The first ever National Space Policy (NSP) is in the final process of approval under which the satellite industry would be regulated in the country, well-placed sources revealed to Business Recorder.

Under the policy, a National Space Agency would be established in the country and satellite service providers who intend to provide satellite services in the country would be required to register themselves and obtain a non-objection certificate (NOC), sources added.

The policy is expected to be approved anytime soon by the caretaker federal government as it has the consensus of all stakeholders.

Finalisation of National Space Policy discussed

The draft policy was formulated by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication in collaboration with Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and shared it with various ministries for feedback.

Sources said that Pakistan has no space policy to-date, due to which, the country is facing difficulty in achieving a wide range of objectives in economics, commercial, educational, research and scientific domains.

The NSP will determine the direction of Pakistan in the field of space. The policy will aim to enhance the role of the space sector, promote mission activities, and increase public partnerships between research, education, start-ups, and industry.

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif had earlier chaired meeting on Pakistan’s National Space Policy. He stated that Pakistan is working towards a balanced space policy which both protects our national interests and enables us to benefit from rapid advances in the private sector such as Starlink, etc.

