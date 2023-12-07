BAFL 49.75 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (6.99%)
Dec 07, 2023
Pakistan

Death toll from fire at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil rises to 5

The death toll from the fire that erupted on the ground floor of a building in Ayesha Manzil on Wednesday rose to...
BR Web Desk Published 07 Dec, 2023 01:17pm

The death toll from the fire that erupted on the ground floor of a building in Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil neighbourhood on Wednesday rose to five, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

The deceased were aged between 20 and 40 years, it was reported.

A day ago, a huge fire broke out in a foam shop in a shopping mall which later engulfed other nearby shops, resulting in huge financial losses to traders.

Police said the fire also engulfed the residential flats above the shops.

Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed said that seven fire brigade vehicles, a snorkel, and a water bowser were deployed to the scene to extinguish the inferno. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is the second such incident to have occurred in the city in the past few days.

On November 25, at least 11 people lost their lives and 22 were injured in massive fire broke out in a multi-storey mall on Rashid Minhas Road.

Karachi Ayesha Manzil fire fire breaks

