Illegal foreigners impact Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Thursday that illegal foreigners were affecting Pakistan’s security and economy, and the decision to repatriate them has been taken by the government in the interest of the country.

The COAS said this in an interactive session with the participants of the First National Workshop Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NWKP-1), according to a Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

“The COAS was given a detailed briefing on the overall security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, repatriation of illegal foreigners and socio-economic developments in the Newly Merged Districts,” the ISPR said.

The army chief said the repatriation of illegal foreigners was a decision taken by the government in the interest of Pakistan.

He said illegal foreigners are being repatriated to their countries in a humane and dignified manner as per the established norms.

His remarks are related to a decision by the caretaker government taken in October which directed all illegal immigrants to sell their properties and leave the country by November 1.

‘Prosperity of Pakistan linked to KP’

The ISPR said that COAS Munir linked the prosperity of Pakistan with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and said “nefarious designs of forces inimical to peace and stability of Pakistan are being foiled through a synergetic and comprehensive strategy.”

Referring to KPK, he highlighted the importance of economic growth and development in Newly Merged Districts.

He added that “Pakistan is destined to succeed and the Army will continue to undertake its selfless and sacred duty of safeguarding every inch of the motherland till last drop of blood.”

‘‘The resolute support of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Security Forces has resulted in stability in the province and materialization of progress on projects of socio-economic development’’, the COAS remarked.