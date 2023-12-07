BAFL 49.73 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (6.95%)
Pakistan

Illegal foreigners impact Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

  • Says decision to repatriate them taken by government in interest of Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published December 7, 2023 Updated December 7, 2023 01:25pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Thursday that illegal foreigners were affecting Pakistan’s security and economy, and the decision to repatriate them has been taken by the government in the interest of the country.

The COAS said this in an interactive session with the participants of the First National Workshop Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NWKP-1), according to a Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

“The COAS was given a detailed briefing on the overall security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, repatriation of illegal foreigners and socio-economic developments in the Newly Merged Districts,” the ISPR said.

The army chief said the repatriation of illegal foreigners was a decision taken by the government in the interest of Pakistan.

He said illegal foreigners are being repatriated to their countries in a humane and dignified manner as per the established norms.

His remarks are related to a decision by the caretaker government taken in October which directed all illegal immigrants to sell their properties and leave the country by November 1.

‘Prosperity of Pakistan linked to KP’

The ISPR said that COAS Munir linked the prosperity of Pakistan with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and said “nefarious designs of forces inimical to peace and stability of Pakistan are being foiled through a synergetic and comprehensive strategy.”

Referring to KPK, he highlighted the importance of economic growth and development in Newly Merged Districts.

He added that “Pakistan is destined to succeed and the Army will continue to undertake its selfless and sacred duty of safeguarding every inch of the motherland till last drop of blood.”

‘‘The resolute support of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Security Forces has resulted in stability in the province and materialization of progress on projects of socio-economic development’’, the COAS remarked.

Pakistan COAS COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir Pakistani automotive industry

Comments

1000 characters
Maqbool Dec 07, 2023 11:20am
Best thing the Army has ever done, mubarak
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Dabeer Razvi Dec 07, 2023 11:31am
Thank you, Sir. It is much appreciated. In my opinion it should have been done 30 years ago.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
PakDesertRose, Muridke Dec 07, 2023 11:51am
True Patriots are with you. Pakistan is with you. Need more funds to keep the wheels of freedom running.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
PakDesertRose, Muridke Dec 07, 2023 12:00pm
Afghanistan not viable after FATF. Please activate Ethiopian or Uganda branches. Zimbabwe is second home.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Dec 07, 2023 12:32pm
True, and it is also true that born and bred nationals working as public servants are posing more of a security risk for the country and engaged in crimes against the economy of Pakistan. A similar clearance operation is needed to weed them out to save the country.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Doc Asad Dec 07, 2023 02:11pm
Despite the fact that I hate him, this statement is true , PLease get rid of afghanis from Karachi also, not just your beloved punjab
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Kat Dec 07, 2023 02:13pm
Good. Illegal immigrants should be sent back immediately and there should be zero tolerance on smuggling of any kind. No more dry ports
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

