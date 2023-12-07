BAFL 49.75 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (6.99%)
BIPL 22.42 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.47%)
DFML 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.38%)
DGKC 80.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.64%)
FABL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (6.97%)
FCCL 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
GGL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
HBL 121.50 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (3.01%)
HUBC 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.41%)
HUMNL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (11.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.61%)
MLCF 42.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.26%)
PAEL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.16%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
PIOC 116.12 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.12%)
PPL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.04%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
SNGP 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
SSGC 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.91%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 14.67 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.47%)
TRG 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.24%)
UNITY 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.18%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
BR100 6,650 Increased By 106.4 (1.63%)
BR30 23,593 Increased By 382.4 (1.65%)
KSE100 64,775 Increased By 857.5 (1.34%)
KSE30 21,610 Increased By 258 (1.21%)
Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 07 Dec, 2023 01:28pm

The Pakistani rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday, while the local currency maintained an upward trend in the inter-bank market.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 285 for selling and 282 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Wednesday, the currency had closed at 285 for selling and 282 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering at 283 level against the greenback.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akthar chaired the kick-off meeting of the IMF Technical Assistance Mission on digitising the budget process at the Finance Division on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the finance minister underscored the need to tailor the recommendations to the specific needs of the ministry to improve effectiveness of the budget-making process through digitisation.

