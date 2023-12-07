Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday, while the local currency maintained an upward trend in the inter-bank market.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 285 for selling and 282 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Wednesday, the currency had closed at 285 for selling and 282 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering at 283 level against the greenback.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akthar chaired the kick-off meeting of the IMF Technical Assistance Mission on digitising the budget process at the Finance Division on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the finance minister underscored the need to tailor the recommendations to the specific needs of the ministry to improve effectiveness of the budget-making process through digitisation.