BAFL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (7.53%)
BIPL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.19%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.47%)
DFML 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
DGKC 80.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.23%)
FABL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (7.07%)
FCCL 20.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
GGL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
HBL 121.09 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.66%)
HUBC 122.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.11%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
MLCF 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
OGDC 121.85 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.69%)
PAEL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (6.79%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.28%)
PIOC 116.39 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.36%)
PPL 110.71 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.18%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 68.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.65%)
SSGC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.92%)
TELE 8.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.67 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.47%)
TRG 90.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.4%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.21%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.18%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 104.2 (1.59%)
BR30 23,568 Increased By 358.1 (1.54%)
KSE100 64,718 Increased By 800.4 (1.25%)
KSE30 21,594 Increased By 242.4 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Inter-bank: rupee secures marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.01%, settles at 284.12 against greenback
Recorder Report Published December 7, 2023 Updated December 7, 2023 05:34pm

The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar for the eighth successive session as it appreciated a marginal 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 284.12 after an increase of Re0.02.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered a marginal gain to settle at 284.14 against the US dollar.

In a key development, the Ministry of Finance is all set to share the list of banks involved in illegal business relating to LCs and speculation in the foreign currency market with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) today (Thursday) (December 7).

Globally, the US dollar was steady on Thursday ahead of crucial payroll data later this week.

The US dollar has found its footing this month after a 3% drop in November as traders ramped up rate-cut bets for other central banks.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was little changed at 104.12, having risen 0.17% overnight. The index is up 0.9% this week, on course for its strongest weekly performance since July.

Data on Wednesday showed US private payrolls increased less than expected in November, in yet another sign that the labour market is gradually cooling.

Investor focus will be on Friday’s non-farm payrolls data for a clearer picture of the labour market.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, reclaimed some ground on Thursday after tumbling to a six-month low the previous day but investors remained concerned about sluggish demand in the United States and China.

Brent crude futures were up 76 cents, or 1%, to $75.06 a barrel at 0924 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures was up 67 cents, also 1%, to $70.05 a barrel.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID                            Rs 284.10

OFFER                      Rs 284.30

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 282.00 and 285.00, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling, closing at 303.00 and 306.00, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 10 paisa for both buying and selling, closing at 77.00 and 77.70, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 10 paisa for both buying and selling, closing at 75.00 and 75.70, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID                            Rs 282.00

OFFER                      Rs 285.00

ministry of finance interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Inter-bank: rupee secures marginal gain against US dollar

KSE-100 regains momentum, up over 990 points

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Illegal foreigners impact Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Al-Azizia case: IHC says will hear Nawaz’s appeal on merit

Death toll from fire at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil rises to 5

Saudi crown prince, Russia's Putin stress need for OPEC+ to commit to deal

Israel advances in south Gaza city as fearful civilians search for safety

Engro Polymer and Chemicals inks gas supply deal with SSGC

Soaring pollution in Pakistan’s Lahore fills wards with sick children

Read more stories