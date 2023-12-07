BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
BIPL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.34%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.33%)
CNERGY 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.09%)
FABL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.85%)
FCCL 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
GGL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (9.33%)
HBL 116.96 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.35%)
HUBC 123.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.28%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.2%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 8.99 (7.88%)
PAEL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PPL 110.98 Increased By ▲ 11.52 (11.58%)
PRL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.84%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 70.09 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.99%)
SSGC 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.6%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-07

FWBL sell-off: Minister briefed about status of accounts

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hasan Fawad, chaired a meeting of the Privatisation Commission with the financial advisor and management of First Women Bank Limited (FWBL).

Farrukh Iqbal, CEO and president of FWBL apprised the meeting on the status of audited accounts and the management accounts.

The minister was briefed regarding the proposed plan of action for the privatisation of FWBL.

Minister for speeding up privatisation process of FWBL

The minister directed the financial advisor and the management to expedite the process and to ensure that there are no delays. The timelines for completion of necessary prerequisites for the prequalification of potential investors were agreed upon and finalised.

This was the first high-level meeting following the extension of the Financial Services Agreement with the financial advisor as approved by the Privatisation Commission Board on November 10, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

privatisation FWBL First Women Bank Limited financial advisor Fawad Hasan Fawad privatisation of FWBL

Comments

1000 characters

FWBL sell-off: Minister briefed about status of accounts

Three projects: ADB approves $659m in financing

New FAB ED: govt initiates appointment process

Digitising budget process: Shamshad chairs IMF mission meeting

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Loss-making Discos: FD opposes PD’s proposal

Power sector: Nepra backs transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’

‘Delayed’ CASA-1000 project: World Bank reluctant to arrange funds

CPEC 10th anniversary: there exists strong commitment to accelerate pace of ongoing projects

Customs values of various goods changed

Read more stories