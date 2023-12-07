FWBL sell-off: Minister briefed about status of accounts

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hasan Fawad, chaired a meeting of the Privatisation Commission with the financial advisor and management of First Women Bank Limited (FWBL).

Farrukh Iqbal, CEO and president of FWBL apprised the meeting on the status of audited accounts and the management accounts.

The minister was briefed regarding the proposed plan of action for the privatisation of FWBL.

Minister for speeding up privatisation process of FWBL

The minister directed the financial advisor and the management to expedite the process and to ensure that there are no delays. The timelines for completion of necessary prerequisites for the prequalification of potential investors were agreed upon and finalised.

This was the first high-level meeting following the extension of the Financial Services Agreement with the financial advisor as approved by the Privatisation Commission Board on November 10, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023