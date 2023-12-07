BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
BIPL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.34%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.33%)
CNERGY 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.09%)
FABL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.85%)
FCCL 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
GGL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (9.33%)
HBL 116.96 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.35%)
HUBC 123.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.28%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.2%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 8.99 (7.88%)
PAEL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PPL 110.98 Increased By ▲ 11.52 (11.58%)
PRL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.84%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 70.09 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.99%)
SSGC 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.6%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-07

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry is all set to share the list of banks involved in illegal business relating to LCs and speculation in the foreign currency market with Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Thursday (Dec 7), well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Secretary Finance and Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will brief the Council on expenditure sharing barring inclusion of provincial development projects in federal PSDP projects, recommendations on co-financing of BISP, agriculture tubewells, HEC expenditure by provinces, and implementation update on arrears of Rs 45.6 billion on account of agriculture tubewells subsidy (Balochistan).

MoF to share green bonds, debt swaps plan with SIFC today

Finance Ministry and SBP will also brief SIFC on curbing dollar volatility, update on removal of impediments in progress on the following items: (i) settlements in PKR for imports and exports as per SBP manual; (ii) settlement in RMB; (iii) settlements through Asian Clearing Union (ACU); (iv) cash over counter facility; (v) transit through Iran/Afghanistan and issues of banking clearance; (vi) banking transaction to be monitored and discourage hoarding of USD; (v) operationalisation of barter trade mechanism; (vi) recommendation to reduce rising circular debt in power sector while taking account of the conditionalities of IMF; (vi) update on negotiation process for resolution of pending issues with M/s Etisalat; (vii) digital payment solutions, action plans on launching PayPal and Stripe to support foreign currency remittances; and (viii) progress update on MoUs/agreements with United Arab Emirates.

Chairman FBR will brief the SIFC on FBR reforms, firmed up agenda, targets and roadmap, FBR to include the following milestones while working on reforms: additional 1.5 million new tax payers except nil taxpayers, increase in number of taxpayers earning above Rs 5 million from Rs 100,000 to Rs 150,000, 12,000 new retailers to be linked with PoS system, Rs 100 billion increase in revenues from sugar, tobacco, cement, fertilizer, beverages and POL sectors, widening of tax base through data integration with NADRA and customs reforms including number of days to clear percentage scanned and automated.

Ministry of Industries and Production will brief SIFC on PSM land, mobile manufacturing, automobile re-export, roadmap with timelines for approval of an effective policy for local deletion of mobile phones, issuance of licence to Motors Premier Ltd (Volkswagen) issuance of NOC to Lucky Cement & Flying Cement and Sinotech Solar, etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

banks SBP PSDP FBR finance ministry BISP forex market LCs SIFC illegal business

Comments

1000 characters

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Three projects: ADB approves $659m in financing

New FAB ED: govt initiates appointment process

FWBL sell-off: Minister briefed about status of accounts

Digitising budget process: Shamshad chairs IMF mission meeting

Loss-making Discos: FD opposes PD’s proposal

Power sector: Nepra backs transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’

‘Delayed’ CASA-1000 project: World Bank reluctant to arrange funds

CPEC 10th anniversary: there exists strong commitment to accelerate pace of ongoing projects

Customs values of various goods changed

Read more stories