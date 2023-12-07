Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

At least three dead in fire incident at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil: mayor

IHC turns down Imran’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case

Cherat Packaging to sell papersack Line V for $4.7mn

Contempt case: ECP to hold proceedings against Imran on Dec 13

Imran free to contest upcoming elections: caretaker PM Kakar

Dubai Chambers attracts 101 digital startups in 2023

Experts see status quo in last monetary policy announcement of 2023

