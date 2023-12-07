BAFL 48.11 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.46%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 6, 2023
BR Web Desk Published December 7, 2023 Updated December 7, 2023 09:14am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • At least three dead in fire incident at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil: mayor

Read here for details.

  • IHC turns down Imran’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case

Read here for details.

  • Cherat Packaging to sell papersack Line V for $4.7mn

Read here for details.

  • Contempt case: ECP to hold proceedings against Imran on Dec 13

Read here for details.

  • Imran free to contest upcoming elections: caretaker PM Kakar

Read here for details.

  • Dubai Chambers attracts 101 digital startups in 2023

Read here for details.

  • Experts see status quo in last monetary policy announcement of 2023

Read here for details.

