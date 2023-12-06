BAFL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
Contempt case: ECP to hold proceedings against Imran on Dec 13

  • Case proceedings will be held at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail
BR Web Desk Published 06 Dec, 2023 03:33pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold proceedings against former PM Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry on December 13 related to contempt of the commission, Aaj News reported.

The ECP issued its verdict on Wednesday, saying that the case proceedings will be held at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail and asked the Ministry of Interior to make necessary arrangements.

On October 19, the poll body issued two production orders of Imran, over ECP and chief election commissioner’s contempt, for framing charges against him in the contempt case on October 24.

However, on the given date, the caretaker government declined the commissions’ directives to produce the former PM before the poll body in the contempt case—instead— the government proposed that the ECP hold proceedings of this case in Adiala Jail.

A report submitted by the Interior Ministry recommended the ECP hold the proceedings of the contempt case in Adiala Jail on account of “serious security threats” Imran was faced with.

Last year, the ECP issued contempt notices against Imran and Fawad for allegedly using inappropriate language against the chief election commissioner and the ECP.

