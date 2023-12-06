IHC turns down Imran’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) turned down on Wednesday former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s plea to withdraw his appeal challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in the Toshakhana case, Aaj News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the reserved verdict.

The former PM was arrested on August 5 after a district and sessions court in the federal capital found him guilty in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in prison.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar ruled that charges against Imran in the case were proven, adding that the former PM “deliberately submitted fake details to the Election Commission of Pakistan and is found guilty of corrupt practices”.

Following the verdict, Imran had moved the court, challenging his conviction. However, he later filed a withdrawal petition, saying that he wanted the Lahore High Court to hear the matter.

After his conviction in the Toshakhana reference by a local court, Imran – under the law – cannot contest the intra-party elections for the top post of party chairman which he has held since the creation of the party in 1996. Imran is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail in relation to the cipher case.

Further background

Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and foreign dignitaries.

Lawmakers from the ruling coalition had filed a reference last year against Imran alleging that he had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana and proceeds from their reported sales..

Last year in October, the ECP had disqualified Imran from his parliamentary membership for filing “false” and “incorrect declaration” in his statement of assets and liabilities for the year 2020-21 filed with the electoral entity.