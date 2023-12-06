Imran free to contest upcoming elections: caretaker PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said former premier Imran Khan does not face legal obstacles to contest the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 2024.

“There is no legal restriction on him or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that is keeping them away from the political or election process,” the interim prime minister said this in an interview with Arab News.

“Until the election schedule is announced or something unforeseen happens which we are not aware of at the time of this conversation, then I can’t say anything.”

“Until today, Imran is in the position of contesting the polls, and he will contest,” he added.

The elections are scheduled to be held on February 2 next year.

Back in August, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified the former PTI chairman for five years in relation to the Toshakahana case.

In a notification, the electoral watchdog stated that the PTI chief was disqualified after being found guilty of corrupt practices under Section 167 of the Elections Act, 2017, and his sentencing for three years.

That happened after the ECP, in October 2022, disqualified Imran from his parliamentary membership for filing “false” and “incorrect declaration” in his statement of assets and liabilities for the year 2020-21 filed with the electoral entity.

After his conviction in the Toshakhana reference by a local court, Imran – under the law – cannot contest in the upcoming intra-party elections.

Imran, currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail, is also on trial in the cipher case and has denied all charges against him.

Meanwhile, the ECP announced on Wednesday that it will hold proceedings against Imran and Fawad Chaudhry on December 13 related to contempt of the commission.

The ECP issued its verdict today, saying that the case proceedings will be held at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail and asked the Ministry of Interior to make necessary arrangements.