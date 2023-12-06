BAFL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
BIPL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.88%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.14%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.46%)
FABL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (5.51%)
FCCL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
GGL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.57%)
HBL 117.95 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (3.21%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.88%)
KEL 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.06%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 121.01 Increased By ▲ 6.90 (6.05%)
PAEL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
PIOC 113.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
PPL 108.35 Increased By ▲ 8.89 (8.94%)
PRL 27.82 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.96%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
SNGP 69.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.97%)
SSGC 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
TELE 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.81%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran free to contest upcoming elections: caretaker PM Kakar

  • Says no legal restriction on him or his party
BR Web Desk Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 04:07pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said former premier Imran Khan does not face legal obstacles to contest the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 2024.

“There is no legal restriction on him or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that is keeping them away from the political or election process,” the interim prime minister said this in an interview with Arab News.

“Until the election schedule is announced or something unforeseen happens which we are not aware of at the time of this conversation, then I can’t say anything.”

Imran blames Nawaz Sharif for May 9 violence in rare media remarks

“Until today, Imran is in the position of contesting the polls, and he will contest,” he added.

The elections are scheduled to be held on February 2 next year.

Back in August, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified the former PTI chairman for five years in relation to the Toshakahana case.

In a notification, the electoral watchdog stated that the PTI chief was disqualified after being found guilty of corrupt practices under Section 167 of the Elections Act, 2017, and his sentencing for three years.

That happened after the ECP, in October 2022, disqualified Imran from his parliamentary membership for filing “false” and “incorrect declaration” in his statement of assets and liabilities for the year 2020-21 filed with the electoral entity.

After his conviction in the Toshakhana reference by a local court, Imran – under the law – cannot contest in the upcoming intra-party elections.

Imran, currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail, is also on trial in the cipher case and has denied all charges against him.

Meanwhile, the ECP announced on Wednesday that it will hold proceedings against Imran and Fawad Chaudhry on December 13 related to contempt of the commission.

The ECP issued its verdict today, saying that the case proceedings will be held at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail and asked the Ministry of Interior to make necessary arrangements.

elections Imran Khan Anwaar ul HaqKakar

Comments

1000 characters

Imran free to contest upcoming elections: caretaker PM Kakar

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee continues improvement against US dollar

Open market: rupee’s strengthening round continues against US dollar

Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel

IHC turns down Imran’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case

Cherat Packaging to sell papersack Line V for $4.7mn

‘Welcome’ sign prompts closure of Afghan-Pakistan crossing

Gold price per tola drops Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Anti-electricity theft, recovery drive a flop?

Read more stories