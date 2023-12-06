BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
Business & Finance

Dubai Chambers attracts 101 digital startups in 2023

  • Dubai looks to 'activate role of private sector as key driver of sustainable economic growth'
BR Web Desk Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 04:30pm

Dubai Chambers announced its digital economy arm attracted 101 digital startups to the city in the first nine months of 2023 as it looks to encourage entrepreneurs to establish their businesses in the emirate.

The development came as part of the chamber’s efforts to enhance Dubai’s digital economy and support the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Everything you need to know about setting up a startup in Dubai

According to a statement issued by the Dubai government on Wednesday, His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, said the chamber is making efforts to “activate the role of the private sector as a key driver of sustainable economic growth, and ensure a favourable business environment that enables emerging digital companies and talent to thrive.”

More than 3,000 Pakistani-owned companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H12023

The minister, who is also Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, emphasised the body’s continuing commitment to attracting leading digital companies and the world’s best tech talent to Dubai.

He added that the chamber is encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation by supporting startups and SMEs throughout their growth journeys, and connecting businesses with local and international investors.

Too big to ignore: this partner at Dubai-based VC firm has a ‘long-term view’ on markets like Pakistan

International roadshows

During the nine-month period between January and September, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy conducted a total of 24 roadshows and business trips across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

“The meetings created a valuable platform to showcase the huge growth potential in Dubai and highlight the benefits of doing business in the emirate,” the government’s statement said.

SIFC makes investment pitch in Dubai to highlight Pakistan’s ‘latent potential’

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launched several programmes and initiatives during Q3 2023.

These included the Emirati Training Academy as part of the ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative, which seeks to train over 1,000 Emiratis on mobile app development and business models and triple the number of app developers in the emirate by 2025.

Dubai Business Forum attracts 2,000 CEOs and execs

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy also welcomed a delegation of 21 Palestinian startups for the first-ever business matching meeting between the two markets, which resulted in a total of 237 B2B meetings.

Last month, Dubai Chambers held the inaugural Dubai Business Forum, bringing together 2,000 CEOs, investors and businesses from across the globe under the theme ‘Transforming Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade’.

uae Startups MENA Dubai dubai chambers startups in Dubai

