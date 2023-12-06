BAFL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
BIPL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.88%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.14%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.46%)
FABL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (5.51%)
FCCL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
GGL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.57%)
HBL 117.95 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (3.21%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.88%)
KEL 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.06%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 121.01 Increased By ▲ 6.90 (6.05%)
PAEL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
PIOC 113.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
PPL 108.35 Increased By ▲ 8.89 (8.94%)
PRL 27.82 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.96%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
SNGP 69.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.97%)
SSGC 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
TELE 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.81%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin to talk oil in UAE and Saudi, to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2023 01:43pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and will hold talks with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a rare trip abroad to discuss oil, OPEC+ and the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

The meeting between Putin and MbS, whose countries pump one fifth of the world’s oil, comes after oil prices declined despite a pledge by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia (OPEC+) to further curtail supply.

Putin is due to hold talks with President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and then travel to Saudi Arabia for his first face-to-face meeting with MbS since October 2019.

The Kremlin said they would discuss energy cooperation, including as part of OPEC+, whose members pump more than 40% of the world’s oil.

“Close Russian-Saudi coordination in this format is a reliable guarantee of maintaining a stable and predictable situation in the global oil market,” the Kremlin said.

They will also discuss Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the situation in Syria and Yemen, and broader issues of stability in the Gulf, the Kremlin said.

A Kremlin aide said Ukraine would also be discussed.

Relations between Saudi and Russia within the OPEC+ cooperation have at times been uneasy and a deal on cuts almost broke down in March 2020, when the markets were already shaken by the onset of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia at the time slashed oil prices for its clients, while Russia said it would be free of any obligations to stick to production quotas.

Putin says Russia-China ties at ‘unprecedented historical level’

But the two nations managed to patch up their relations within weeks and OPEC+ agreed to record cuts of almost 10% of global oil demand, to prop-up the oil markets.

In October, Putin praised MbS and said that if there were differences on extending OPEC+ cuts, then the Kremlin would seek consensus.

OPEC Saudi Arabia Russia Abu Dhabi Gaza Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Kremlin President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan

Comments

1000 characters

Putin to talk oil in UAE and Saudi, to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Imran free to contest upcoming elections: caretaker PM Kakar

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee continues improvement against US dollar

Open market: rupee’s strengthening round continues against US dollar

Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel

IHC turns down Imran’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case

Cherat Packaging to sell papersack Line V for $4.7mn

‘Welcome’ sign prompts closure of Afghan-Pakistan crossing

Anti-electricity theft, recovery drive a flop?

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

Read more stories