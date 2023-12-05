BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
KSE-100 settles shy of 63,000 after 463-point gain

BR Web Desk Published 05 Dec, 2023 07:56pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another positive session on Tuesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 closed higher by 463 points in a late-session turnaround.

The KSE-100 witnessed range-bound trading in the first half of the session as it hit an intra-day low of 62,215.19.

However, a strong late-session buying spree pushed the index to the green as it hit 63,000 level for the first time in history.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 62,956.03, up by 462.97 points or 0.74%.

On Monday, the KSE-100 crossed the 62,000 level amid a single-day gain of 801.80 points or 1.30%.

“The aforementioned upward momentum signifies a boost in investor confidence, driven by optimistic expectations of an improved economic landscape. This positive outlook is supported by anticipated financial inflows from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and friendly countries.

“Additionally, there is speculation about a potential reduction in interest rates in upcoming MPC meeting, further enhancing the positive sentiment,” brokerage house Topline Securities said.

In the course of trading hours on Tuesday, stocks from the OMC, E&P, and bank sectors made favourable contributions include PPL, OGDC, MEBL, POL, and ATRL, collectively adding 399 points. Conversely, some stocks such as MTL, HUBC, and LUCK experienced profit-taking, resulting in a combined loss of 129 points, according to the brokerage house.

Meanwhile, the rupee’s appreciation run continued against the US dollar for the sixth successive session as it gained 0.05% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency settled at 284.38 after an increase of Re0.15.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 765.4 million from 734.3 million a session before.

The value of shares decreased to Rs30.8 billion from Rs31.6 billion in the previous session.

Cnergyico PK remained the volume leader with 82.3 million shares, followed by Pak Refinery with 53.7 million shares and Fauji Foods Ltd with 37.6 million shares.

Shares of 383 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 188 registered an increase, 177 recorded a fall, while 18 remained unchanged.

