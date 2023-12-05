Inter-bank: rupee records 6th successive gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee’s appreciation run continued against the US dollar for the sixth successive session as it gained 0.05% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 284.38 after an increase of Re0.15.

On Monday, the rupee registered a marginal gain to settle at 284.53 against the US dollar.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board has issued meetings scheduled till December 14, but Pakistan is not on the agenda as the first review under the $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA) programme remains pending.

The current IMF programme of $3 billion is scheduled to end in the second week of April 2024, with around $1.8 billion remaining undisbursed. The Fund released $1.2 billion as the first tranche in July.

Globally, the US dollar regained some ground on Tuesday and hovered near a one-week high against a basket of currencies.

That left the Antipodean currency some distance away from Monday’s four-month top of $0.6690, which it hit on the back of the dollar’s decline over the past few sessions.

Elsewhere, the greenback held broadly steady and pushed away from Monday’s three-month low against the yen.

US economic indicators this week, including November’s non-manufacturing LSM figures and the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report, will provide further clarity on the future path of interest rates.

Traders have all but priced in a rate cut from the Federal Reserve by the first half of next year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, held steady on Tuesday amid uncertainty over voluntary output cuts by the OPEC+ group of producers, tensions in the Middle East and weak economic data from the US.

Brent crude futures inched up 14 cents to $78.17 a barrel by 0735 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 15 cents to $73.19.