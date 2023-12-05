BAFL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.82%)
BIPL 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.04%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.31%)
DGKC 78.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
FABL 29.24 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.65%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FFL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.77%)
GGL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
HBL 114.28 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.49%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
OGDC 114.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.2%)
PAEL 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PIOC 113.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.15%)
PPL 99.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.74%)
PRL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.12%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.59%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
TRG 85.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
UNITY 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Inter-bank: rupee records 6th successive gain against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.05%, settles at 284.38 against greenback
Recorder Report Published December 5, 2023 Updated December 5, 2023 04:07pm

The Pakistani rupee’s appreciation run continued against the US dollar for the sixth successive session as it gained 0.05% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 284.38 after an increase of Re0.15.

On Monday, the rupee registered a marginal gain to settle at 284.53 against the US dollar.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board has issued meetings scheduled till December 14, but Pakistan is not on the agenda as the first review under the $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA) programme remains pending.

The current IMF programme of $3 billion is scheduled to end in the second week of April 2024, with around $1.8 billion remaining undisbursed. The Fund released $1.2 billion as the first tranche in July.

Globally, the US dollar regained some ground on Tuesday and hovered near a one-week high against a basket of currencies.

That left the Antipodean currency some distance away from Monday’s four-month top of $0.6690, which it hit on the back of the dollar’s decline over the past few sessions.

Elsewhere, the greenback held broadly steady and pushed away from Monday’s three-month low against the yen.

US economic indicators this week, including November’s non-manufacturing LSM figures and the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report, will provide further clarity on the future path of interest rates.

Traders have all but priced in a rate cut from the Federal Reserve by the first half of next year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, held steady on Tuesday amid uncertainty over voluntary output cuts by the OPEC+ group of producers, tensions in the Middle East and weak economic data from the US.

Brent crude futures inched up 14 cents to $78.17 a barrel by 0735 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 15 cents to $73.19.

Pakistani rupee interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar IMF programme Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank IMF deal IMF and Pakistan interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters
Sana awan Dec 05, 2023 01:20pm
I'm interested game
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Inter-bank: rupee records 6th successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

Cotton arrival inches up 5.2% in last two weeks of Nov: PCGA

US, UN urge civilian protections, but Israel intensifies southern Gaza offensive

At least 3 children among 4 injured in blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road

Moody’s cuts China’s credit outlook to negative

India to be world’s third-largest economy by 2030: S&P Global Ratings

CodeNinja secures $1.6mn investment led by sAi Venture Capital

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,200 in Pakistan

Ghani Chemical looks to establish Pakistan’s ‘largest ASU plant’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Read more stories