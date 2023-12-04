BAFL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
BIPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.51%)
DGKC 78.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.3%)
FABL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.19%)
FFL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.23%)
GGL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.71%)
HBL 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUBC 124.39 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.79%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.7%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
MLCF 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
OGDC 115.60 Increased By ▲ 4.92 (4.45%)
PAEL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.56%)
PIOC 113.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.69%)
PPL 99.10 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (4.33%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (5.12%)
SSGC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.5%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.91%)
TPLP 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
TRG 87.05 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.51%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 6,386 Increased By 90.8 (1.44%)
BR30 22,426 Increased By 488.8 (2.23%)
KSE100 62,487 Increased By 796 (1.29%)
KSE30 20,844 Increased By 289.5 (1.41%)
New peak: KSE-100 crosses 62,000 with no signs of slowdown

  • Gains over 700 points in early-morning trading as buying spree continues in index-heavy shares such as OGDC, PPL
  • Banking and auto sectors also on buyers' radar
BR Web Desk Published December 4, 2023 Updated December 4, 2023 11:32am

Bulls continued to dominate proceedings at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 62,000 level for the first time in history on Monday.

At 11:20am, the benchmark index was hovering at 62,698.42 level, an increase of 1,007.17 points or 1.6%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy shares such as OGDC and PPL gaining more than 4%. Auto assemblers, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery were also in the green.

During the previous week, the bourse continued with its upward rally and hit new record levels on the back of continuous healthy buying by both local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark index surged by 2,604.90 points on a week-on-week basis and crossed 61,000 level to close at its then-highest-ever level of 61,691.25 points.

The buying spree comes on the back of a staff-level agreement reached between Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the first review under the nine-month $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

Market experts believe improvement in the country’s financial indicators including Kuwait and UAE agreements, $3.0 billion deposit extension by KSA and an expected $2.0 billion inflow from the World Bank in FY24 (albeit with policy-level concerns), above target FBR collections at Rs 3.48billion for the first five months of FY24, have bolstered market sentiments.

In addition, a relatively stable rupee, and expectations that interest rates have already peaked and are now going to be on their way down starting 2024 have diverted flows to the PSX.

