New peak: KSE-100 crosses 62,000 with no signs of slowdown

Bulls continued to dominate proceedings at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 62,000 level for the first time in history on Monday.

At 11:20am, the benchmark index was hovering at 62,698.42 level, an increase of 1,007.17 points or 1.6%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy shares such as OGDC and PPL gaining more than 4%. Auto assemblers, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery were also in the green.

During the previous week, the bourse continued with its upward rally and hit new record levels on the back of continuous healthy buying by both local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark index surged by 2,604.90 points on a week-on-week basis and crossed 61,000 level to close at its then-highest-ever level of 61,691.25 points.

The buying spree comes on the back of a staff-level agreement reached between Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the first review under the nine-month $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

Market experts believe improvement in the country’s financial indicators including Kuwait and UAE agreements, $3.0 billion deposit extension by KSA and an expected $2.0 billion inflow from the World Bank in FY24 (albeit with policy-level concerns), above target FBR collections at Rs 3.48billion for the first five months of FY24, have bolstered market sentiments.

In addition, a relatively stable rupee, and expectations that interest rates have already peaked and are now going to be on their way down starting 2024 have diverted flows to the PSX.