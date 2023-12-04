Cathay Pacific buys back 50% of government’s preference shares for $1.25bn

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways on Monday said it had bought back 50% of preference shares from the Hong Kong government for HK$9.75 billion ($1.25 billion).

Cathay also plans to buy back the remaining 50% by the end of July next year, subject to market conditions and its business operations, the airline said in a statement.

The preference shares were issued to the Hong Kong government as part of the group’s recapitalisation financing in 2020.