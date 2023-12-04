BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,382 Increased By 86.8 (1.38%)
BR30 22,403 Increased By 465.7 (2.12%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Cathay Pacific buys back 50% of government’s preference shares for $1.25bn

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023 05:02pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways on Monday said it had bought back 50% of preference shares from the Hong Kong government for HK$9.75 billion ($1.25 billion).

Cathay also plans to buy back the remaining 50% by the end of July next year, subject to market conditions and its business operations, the airline said in a statement.

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific reports first operating profit since 2019

The preference shares were issued to the Hong Kong government as part of the group’s recapitalisation financing in 2020.

Cathay Pacific Hong Kong's

Comments

1000 characters

Cathay Pacific buys back 50% of government’s preference shares for $1.25bn

Successful IMF review, stable monetary policy driving PSX: Ministry of Finance

Inter-bank: rupee registers 5th successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains further against US dollar

Imran Khan wants ‘ex-army general, US envoy’ to be summoned for cipher trial: lawyer

Suzuki Motor proposes purchase of minority shareholders’ stake at minimum Rs406 per share

Matco Foods sets up corn sugar plant in Karachi

Israel orders Gazans out of swathes of Khan Younis

Ceasing operations in Pakistan: Engro Corporation rejects ‘false’ assertion

Oil falls on demand fears and doubts over OPEC+ cuts

Bitcoin soars past $40,000 on optimism for US trading approval

Read more stories