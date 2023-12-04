BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
Dec 04, 2023
Markets

Lesco says Lahore Metro Bus administration ‘found involved in power theft’

APP Published 04 Dec, 2023 05:35am

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has found the Lahore Metro Bus administration involved in electricity theft.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that Bhati Gate Sub-Division’s inspection team found that the management of Lahore Metro Bus Service was stealing electricity as one phase of their power meter was dead, due to which the LESCO suffered a loss of millions of rupees.

The inspection team seized the meter and charged 24,000 units to the Metro Bus administration as a detection bill. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider vowed that the anti-electricity theft campaign would continue without any discrimination.

Similarly, LESCO suspended an Assistant Lineman (ALM) Babar Ali for illegally supplying electricity to LESCO defaulter and assisting in electricity theft.

According to details, Kalakhatai Road SDO Mirza Aqeel Baig, in an operation in Faqir Town a few days ago, found one Muhammad Boota stealing electricity by installing a bogus meter, and got registered a case with the police station concerned.

During investigation, it was revealed that electricity was being stolen with the help of Assistant Lineman Babar Ali of Kalakhatai Road Sub-Division. The SDO suspended Babar Ali, while a case registration application was filed against the employee under the provisions of electricity theft and aiding and abetting.

The spokesman said that another inspection team caught a meter reader, Ejaz Shah, of College Road Sub-Division stealing electricity by hooking wire on the main transmission line in an area along Wahdat Road. A case has been registered against the accused at the Wahdat Colony Police Station, while departmental action was also initiated against him.

