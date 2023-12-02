Markets Print 2023-12-02
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 01, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 61,691.25
High: 61,779.73
Low: 60,576.42
Net Change: 1159.98
Volume (000): 295,893
Value (000): 15,926,723
Makt Cap (000) 2,033,979,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,557.91
NET CH (+) 738.98
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,980.29
NET CH (+) 363.22
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,708.18
NET CH (+) 103.94
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,086.34
NET CH (+) 27.16
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,398.83
NET CH (+) 81.64
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,122.16
NET CH (+) 76.54
------------------------------------
As on: 01-December-2023
====================================
