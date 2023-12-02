KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 01, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 61,691.25 High: 61,779.73 Low: 60,576.42 Net Change: 1159.98 Volume (000): 295,893 Value (000): 15,926,723 Makt Cap (000) 2,033,979,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,557.91 NET CH (+) 738.98 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,980.29 NET CH (+) 363.22 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,708.18 NET CH (+) 103.94 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,086.34 NET CH (+) 27.16 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,398.83 NET CH (+) 81.64 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,122.16 NET CH (+) 76.54 ------------------------------------ As on: 01-December-2023 ====================================

