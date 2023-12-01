BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-01

Contempt case: Authorities continue to violate directives by not presenting IK before ECP: lawyer

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 01 Dec, 2023 04:43am

ISLAMABAD: The authorities concerned continue to violate the directives of the electoral entity by not presenting Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan before the commission in the contempt case, the former prime minister’s counsel has informed the poll body.

In addition, framing contempt charges on part of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the head of the country’s largest political party would not go down well with the public and create a negative public perception, Advocate Shoaib Shaheen informed the four-member ECP bench, hearing the contempt case, on Thursday.

Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana and former justice Ikramullah Khan heard the case.

The bench members informed the defence lawyer that the Interior Ministry presented a report to the bench mentioning serious life threats to Khan being a major reason for not bringing him to ECP from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

“Why should we take the risk of having him (Khan) appear here?” Jatoi, the ECP member, asked the defence lawyer.

The defence counsel reminded the bench that it had issued Khan’s production orders for his appearance before the bench—and that those production orders were not being implemented by the authorities.

Apart from that, Faisal Chaudhry, the brother and counsel of former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, informed the bench that Fawad was also locked up in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi. He said Fawad was not facing any security threats, urging the bench to order the authorities to produce him in the next hearing.

Another former PTI leader Asad Umar appeared before the bench and submitted an affidavit affirming that he quit politics, urging the poll body to drop contempt proceedings against him.

The bench adjourned the case till December 6.

On October 19, the poll body issued two production orders of Khan, over ECP and chief election commissioner’s contempt, for framing charges against him in the contempt case on October 24.

However, on the given date, what appeared to be an embarrassment for ECP, the caretaker government declined the commissions’ directives to produce Khan before the poll body in the contempt case—instead— a report submitted by the Interior Ministry recommended to the ECP to hold the proceedings of the contempt case in Adiala Jail citing serious security threats to Khan.

The ECP bench took the Interior Ministry’s report as an affront to the ECP and summoned Secretary Interior Dr Aftab Akbar Durrani on November 13.

The Secretary Interior, on the said date, appeared before the bench and submitted another report which also mentioned of serious security threats to Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan ECP Adiala jail Shoaib Shaheen

Comments

1000 characters

Contempt case: Authorities continue to violate directives by not presenting IK before ECP: lawyer

Once in every 5 years: Govt would be required to design ‘SOEs policy’

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

GDP, exports and FDI potential: ‘Overregulation, low productivity main hindrance’

Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Body approved to condone import and export-related curbs

ECP reacts strongly to election ‘delay’ reports

MoF says PD may ink TDS deal with KE

Gas tariff hike: Karachi industrialists announce shutdown

FTO asks FBR to review ED regime

LHC, too, suspends SRO about tax on banks’ windfall income

Read more stories