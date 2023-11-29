US military aircraft crashes into ocean near Japan’s Yakushima island

TOKYO: A US military Osprey aircraft crashed into the ocean near Japan’s Yakushima island on Wednesday with eight people on board, Japan’s coast guard said.

A spokesperson for the coast guard said it had no further details of the incident including the safety of those onboard.

US sends first of three military planes with Gaza aid

The crash happened at around 2:47 p.m. local time, with local residents reporting the aircraft had fire blowing from its left engine as it fell into the sea, Japanese broadcaster MBC reported.

A spokesperson for US forces in Japan did not immediately have comment.