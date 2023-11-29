BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
Opinion Print 2023-11-29

Navigating challenges in the auto sector

Published 29 Nov, 2023 05:09am

The auto industry is at a crossroads, grappling with issues that threaten its stability. Used car imports, coupled with taxation and inflation are pushing up prices locally. This not only impacts businesses but also undermines the strides made in deletion/production by local vendors.

A well-thought-out import policy is essential. The government should consider revising taxes and pursuing free trade agreements to alleviate the burden. With over 7,500 used cars imported in the last three months alone, the need for action is evident. Let’s prioritise sustainable growth and local production of parts.

Tayyaba Anwar

Islamabad

