Tokyo markets end lower

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday as investors awaited clues about central banks’ rate policies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.12 percent, or 39.28 points, to end at 33,408.39, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.21 percent, or 5.05 points, to 2,376.71.

The dollar fetched 148.18 yen, against 148.64 yen in New York.

Traders will be eyeing this week’s data releases including the Conference Board’s reading of US consumer confidence due later in the day, said National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril.

Additionally in the Tokyo market, “sell-offs gradually spread as investors grew worried over short-term overheat”, IwaiCosmo Securities said. “The strengthening of the yen was also seen as a burden, but the market remained resilient as traders bought on dips,” the brokerage added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.54 percent to 2,755 yen, Panasonic was off 0.64 percent to 1,543 yen and shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was down 0.86 percent at 4,122 yen.